ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York lawmakers are urging for the inclusion of expanded benefits of Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) in the state’s final fiscal year plan for 2022-23. The proposed legislation would advance EITC benefits to extend eligibility to immigrants while increasing overall recipients’ payments.

In addition to expanding EITC eligibility benefits of New Yorkers – would raise phase-out limits to include eligibility – for a tax credit to those who do not have children. The bill would further expand eligibility for those between the ages 18-24, and individuals who file income taxes without a social security number.

According to the proposed legislation as part of the state’s final budget plan would increase the phase-out start point credit from $8,790 to $24,960 for childless adults and single parents, and from $14,680 to $29,960 for joint filers. Officials said the bill would increase the total value of EITC credits of New Yorkers from 30% to 40% of the federal EITC eligibility.

Increased state credits would include:

Children/Relatives Claimed New Maximum Credit After Bill Enacted 0 $1,587 1 $3,526 2 $5,828 3+ $6,557 Source: New York State Department of Taxation and Finance



Officials said research has shown that the success of poverty reduction programs like EITC and other tax credits have simultaneously encouraged individuals to enter the workforce while lifting 5.6 million Americans out of poverty in 2018. In 2020, 1.2 million New Yorkers alone claimed the state EITC benefits which further illustrates the impact of the economic recovery of New Yorkers.