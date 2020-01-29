Lawmakers to meet to discuss bill calling to lower BAC levels

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A press conference sharing new details of a bill to lower the Blood Alcohol Content limit from .08 to .05 will be held Wednesday morning.

Assemblyman Felix Ortiz and Senator John Liu will speak along with Sandy LaPlant who lost her leg in a drunk driving crash.

The event begins at 11 a.m. in the Legislative Conference Room in the Legislative Office Building at the Capitol.

Other speakers during the conference include Tom Louizou, co-founder of the 05 Saves Lives Coalition and William Aiken, President of Remove Intoxicated Drivers.

