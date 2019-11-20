Lawmakers reviewing results of New York State’s first ever early voting period

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Earlier this month New Yorkers hit the polls for the general election, and some took part in the state’s first ever early voting period.

Now lawmakers and other officials are discussing how it went.

According to the State Board of Elections about 250,000 New Yorkers took advantage of early voting.

That is out of the unofficial result total of nearly 3 million ballots cast.

“You could see the patterns that developed. Certainly the first weekend was busy but it was the first weekend, we think there was a rush for that but then as you go during the week it started to balance out,” said Todd Valentine, NYS Board of Elections.

This year there were 248 early voting locations in New York State. The minimum requirement was 147.

“If you have a site that would be appropriate. That is within your sphere of authority, we recommend you raise that to your local board of elections, or even to us, so we can get that information,” said Robert Brehm, NYS Board of Elections.

The average polling location was open for about 66 hours. 60 hours was required for each by law.

The Board of Elections brought up the idea of looking into standardizing hours and making other improvements for the future.

Brehm continued saying, “Counties are already using the information having run this election to say ‘I need more poll pads to run presidential. I might need more voting scanners or ballot marking devices next year.”

Officials said in 2020 there will be at least three early voting periods coming up.

New York was the 39th state to have early voting.