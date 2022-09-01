



ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Libraries, stadiums and public parks – these are just some of the sensitive locations where it’s now illegal to conceal and carry; that new law starting Thursday. Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with lawmakers and got their reaction.

“We need to minimize, lessen the amount of guns that we have in places, especially where there’s large gatherings,” said Assembly member Jonathan Rivera.

The sensitive places was the state’s response to the Supreme Court striking down New York’s century old conceal and carry law. The court saying the need for proper cause prevents law-abiding citizens from keeping and bearing arms in public.

On that list of sensitive locations is places of worship. In 2019 a gunman opened fire at a church in Texas, killing two parishioners before the shooter was killed by an armed member of the congregation. When asked about potential scenarios where conceal and carry could be needed, Assembly member Rivera said, “I don’t subscribe to the thought that if you arm more people then more of these things will be prevented truthfully you know if a shooting can happen at a playground which it has in our lifetime, if shootings can happen schools which its had in our lifetime, the response to that cannot be lets just give more people guns.”

Assembly Minority Leader and attorney Will Barclay said, “I would be hard pressed to think a prosecutor … someone who took out an active shooter would want to go after the person that did that, but who knows with some of these progressive DAs maybe it’s possible.”

Leader Barclay points to a recent case where a New York City bodega worker fatally stabbed a man after he jumped behind the counter and allegedly attacked the worker. The bodega worker was initially charged with murder which was later dismissed.

I also reached out to the Governor’s office for clarification on legal ramifications for gun owners who illegally carry in sensitive places but potentially save lives.

In a statement they say: “Houses of worship in New York have always been able to work with law enforcement, security guards and other certified armed personnel to keep their communities safe – and under the new concealed carry law, that will continue to be the case.”