Lawmakers grill CEOs of U.S. voting equipment companies on preparations for the 2020 election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The CEOs of the three biggest U.S. voting equipment manufacturers testified before the House Administration Committee Thursday, where lawmakers said they wanted to know how they are preparing for the presidential election in November.

California Democrat, Zoe Lofgren, said more than 100 million registered voters rely on the companies to protect their voting machines and employees from foreign interference.

“We learned in Special Counsel Muellers report that Russian counterintelligence officers targeted employees of voting technology companies,” Lofgren said.

CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, John Poulos, said his company wants to make sure that doesn’t happen this November. He explained that every employee at Dominion who works with the voting machines must pass a yearly background check and complete cyber security awareness training.

Additionally, lawmakers raised concerns over where the voting machines and their components are made. Illinois Republican Congressman Rodney Davis said the machines should be made in the U.S.

“We want to protect our elections, we want to make sure your machines are unhackable,” he urged Poulos and the other CEOs.