Lawmaker: St. Clare’s pension board voted to get insurance but never bought it

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
St. Clare's_1557402856657.jpg.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D) announced on Thursday that he received more information from the attorney general’s office on the St. Clare’s pension investigation.

According to Santabarbara, the attorney general’s office says the pension board voted to purchase insurance for the pension program but never actually bought it.

This contradicts information NEWS10 ABC previously reported.

Meeting minutes from fall of 2017 show two months after the vote, a board member changed his vote, ultimately resulting in the insurance not being purchased.

NEWS10 ABC has reached out to the attorney general’s office for clarification.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play