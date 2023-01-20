ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, questions persist about how Gov. Kathy Hochul will respond after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted down her choice of Hector LaSalle for the state’s chief judge position.

Assemblymember Phil Steck, who represents District 110, explained his belief that rejecting LaSalle’s nomination shows that Hochul is paying for some decisions made by the previous administration under Andrew Cuomo. The nomination of LaSalle was considered controversial by Democratic members of the State Senate, who questioned his conservative ruling record on abortion and labor.

Also this week, Bradly Lewis, an Economics Professor at Union College, weighed in on the proposed plan to connect New York’s minimum wage to the inflation rate. According to Governor Hochul’s plan, the state’s minimum wage would increase based on the “consumer price index for wage earners for the northeast region.” Lewis explained connecting wages to inflation would give employers an opportunity to plan for raises in wages based on certain predictable economic factors.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: