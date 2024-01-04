ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Senator Jim Tedisco said a report about COVID-19 nursing home deaths should have been released to the public over a month ago.

“What we realize right now, and this is why the study is so important, is that pandemics and viruses don’t go by legislative time,” said Tedisco. “They come willy-nilly, and they may be coming in the near future.”

The senator wants the information to be released so that the state can learn from past mistakes. Over 15,000 nursing home deaths are being blamed on a March 2020 executive order by then Governor, Andrew Cuomo, which placed COVID positive-patients in nursing homes.

According to Tedisco, a firm was given a 4.3 million dollar contract to conduct a year-long review of New York’s pandemic policy. “I’m just asking, Governor. Give us the report. You signed a contract. The Olsen Group from Virginia signed a contract. I want to see what they put forth.”

When asked at a press conference about the report, this is what Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters on Wednesday. “I am very frustrated by the pace,” said Hochul. “I wanted this before, but absolutely it will be released to the public when it’s done. We’re staying on top of it. We’re pushing. And I’m told–I’m not even gonna give a date, but we’re told it shouldn’t be too far off. I keep asking all the time the same question.”

Tedisco said families who lost loved ones and taxpayers whose money went towards the report, deserve to know exactly what the review entails.