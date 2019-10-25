Law requires local board of elections to be more transparent of local campaign finance contributions

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
money_279654

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed two election-related bills into law on Friday.

The bills require local boards of elections to increase the transparency of local campaign contribution limits and provide voters additional notice of special elections.

Under current law, the governor’s office says the total number of registered voters in a district determines local contribution limits, leading to varying limits from year to year. Additionally, there is currently no requirement for boards of elections to publish these limits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play