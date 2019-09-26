Law makes it easier to change political party affiliation ahead of elections in NY

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate […]

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law expediting party enrollment changes, making it easier to vote in primary elections.

The new law will remove the October 11 deadline to vote in the November general election and give voters until February 14 to make changes to party enrollment and still vote in the April presidential and June congressional and state primaries.

The changes will go into effect immediately.

Changes of enrollment made by voters after February 14 will take effect seven days after the succeeding June primary.