Law enforcement to crack down on underage drinking in October

N.Y. (NEWS10)– October begins next week, and so does a statewide effort to crack down on underage drinking.

Throughout the month of October, underage drinking checks will take place at licensed retailers suspected of selling alcohol to minors. The New York State Liquor Authority will visit 500 locations across the state. They will be assisted by DMV investigators at some locations and local law enforcement at others.

This is a part of the Operation Prevent campaign, an ongoing initiative aimed at curbing underage drinking and preventing the use of fake IDs. Since mid-June of this year, more than 400 people have been ticketed during enforcement sweeps at facilities including the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. To see a full breakdown of the tickets issued in each region, click here.