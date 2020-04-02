Law Enforcement honors Medical Professionals at SVMC

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Medical Professionals at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center were honored Thursday morning when area law enforcement saluted their efforts.

Members of the Bennington Police Department, Bennington Sheriff’s Department, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department, and Vermont State Police drove up Hospital Drive with only their lights on. They parked at the entrance of the hospital and exited their vehicles as a salute to the medical staff.

“On behalf of Bennington Law Enforcement and law enforcement in New York, we appreciate everything that the staff at the medical center does, not just during COVID-19, but throughout the year,” said Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette.

“I can think of no better partner during this time and every day,” said SVHC’s President and CEO Tom Dee. “You are here for us every day, 24 hours a day. You do a tremendous job. On behalf of SVHC, thank you.”

