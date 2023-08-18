Albany Police, Special Olympics NY, and Dunkin’ fundraise for local athletes at the annual “Go for the Gold” event.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coaches, athletes and local law enforcement from across the Capital Region spent their day at Dunkin raising money for Special Olympics New York.

The annual “Go for the Gold” event supports nearly 4,000 local athletes while raising awareness for the programs that help support them. Chris Hughes, Director of Development and Impact, said all the donations go towards equipment, training and travel for every athlete that participates in the Special Olympics.

“Once people can meet these athletes and see what they’re capable of it can allow us to continue to grow, provide more programs, more opportunities for the incredible athletes here,” Hughes said.

“Just being able to talk with people in the community fundraising for everything it’s just been an honor to do that,” Jude Killar, Athlete and Staff Member, said.

The next round of games will take place in Glens Falls in October.