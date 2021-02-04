Law enforcement cracking down on DWIs during Super Bowl weekend

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — State and local law enforcement agencies across New York will be stepping up patrols and cracking down on impaired driving this Super Bowl weekend. The enforcement campaign runs from Friday, February 5 through Monday, February 8.
The safety initiative, sponsored by STOP-DWI, works to reduce alcohol and drug-related vehicle crashes.
During the 2020 Super Bowl campaign, law enforcement threw the flag and issued 26,375 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations.
|VIOLATION
|NUMBER OF TICKETS
|Impaired Driving
|850
|Distracted Driving
|811
|Move Over Law
|157
|Other Violations
|18,661
|Seatbelt
|569
|Speeding
|5,327
New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).
Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.