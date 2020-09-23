Latham Ridge Road temporarily closing for new gas main installation

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Latham Ridge Road will be closed in both directions between Mercer Avenue and Da Vinci Place in order to lay a new gas main starting on Thursday, September 24.

The work is expected to last several days however detours will give drivers a route around the closure and some delays could still be expected so alternate routes should be used when possible.

Colonie police say the road will only be closed during daytime business hours and will be fully open at night and on the weekends.

Below are maps of the outlined detour routes available for drivers:

LATEST STORIES