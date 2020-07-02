Latham restaurant closed after staff diagnosed with coronavirus

A waiter wearing a mask and gloves delivers food to a table to customers seated at an outdoor patio at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC, May 29, 2020. (SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty)

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Department of Health says Philly Bar and Lounge is temporary closed after employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Three staffers at the restaurant on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham tested positive for the virus. Two are from Albany County and the third lives in Rensselaer County. The remaining staff will be tested onsite on Friday, and Philly Bar and Lounge will stay closed until the results come in.

The eatery has been compliant, fully cooperating with the health department.

If you have symptoms or concerns related to COVID-19, get tested at any of several locations in the area.

