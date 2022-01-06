Latham high school senior named scholar of Regeneron Science talent search

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Society for Science has announced the 300 high school senior scholars named in the nation’s top scientists of the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022. Ayaan Bargeer of Shaker High School has received this distinction for exceptional scientific research in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Bargeer’s project titled ‘A New Device for Agricultural Assistance: Crop Prediction Yield using Satellite Imagery and Soil Data’ was chosen based on exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking, and promise as a scientist according to the Society of Science. Each scholar, selected from 1,804 entrants, receives a $2,000 award with an additional $2,000 going to their respective schools, resulting in $1.2 million in total scholar awards from Regeneron.

The 300 scholars hail from 185 American and international high schools in 37 states, China, Switzerland, Singapore, and three homeschools. Officials say applications were received from 603 high schools across 46 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, including eight other countries.

On January 20, officials said 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. Those finalists will then compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long competition taking place from March 10 until 16. The full list of scholars can be viewed by visiting the Society of Science website.