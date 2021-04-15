Latham Fire Department to hold Open House event

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Latham Fire Department will hold an Open House event on April 24. It is part of Recruit NY a week that encourages people to become firefighters.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and there will be something for all ages! It will be held at Station 2 at 469 Watervliet Shaker Road, Route 155.

Highlights include:

  • Live burn demonstration including a room and content fire showing how quickly fire can grow and develop and go to “flash-over” re-enforcing the need to have a family fire evacuation plan
  • A stovetop fire – what to do in the event of, and how to safely extinguish it
  • Spectator use of a portable fire extinguisher putting out a simulator-controlled fire
  • A visit from Smokey the Bear, Sparky the Dog and their Super-Sized firefighter speaking about fire safety and entertainment for the kids.
  • Fire Trucks, Fire Trucks and more Fire Trucks to explore
  • Firefighter turnout gear and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) demonstration.
  • Refreshments; Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Popcorn, soda
  • Station Tour
  • Fire Prevention material and literature for the family including free fire hats for the kids
  • Recruitment table and information on becoming a firefighter and its benefits
  • Smoke Detector/Carbon Monoxide “give-away” Raffle
  • Colonie Police school “DARE” Officer, Taylor Carey for North Colonie and CBA Academy
  • This is a Rain or Shine Event

The Latham Fire Department handles over 1,000 emergency calls for assistance annually [fire, EMS] and is proud to sponsor this event and answer any questions community residents may have relating to firefighter recruitment and fire prevention.

