School Budget Vote results

Latham '76 Diner reopens indoor dining services

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Phase Three is underway in the Capital Region and that includes major changes for restaurants.

The Latham ’76 Diner has been serving the Capital Region, 24-hours a day for 47 years. After being limited to just takeout and delivery for the past three months, they’re now operating from 6a.m. to 10p.m. for the time being. Owner Tony Loupessis says while following CDC and Department of Health requirements, they’ve taken extra cleaning procedures to ensure the safety of both customers and staff.

“We also coded every surface in this restaurant with persistent anti-microbial coding,” Loupessis said. “Any bacteria or mold or mildew or viruses that fall on the table fall apart instantly.”

Phase Three requires customers and staff must remain at 50-percent capacity and have tables six-feet apart. At ’76 diner, every other table has been blocked off. Regardless of physical distance, all employees must wear face coverings at all times.

“Hands and gloves, the mask, were temping our employees when they come in. We’re making sure there are no condiments on tables and that everything is clean before and after customers come in,” Loupessis said. “We’re using single use menus we can throw away after customers use them.”

For customers, guidelines require face coverings when you’re not seated at a table, if you don’t have one, they’ll help you out.

“If they don’t have it, I have plenty I can offer to make sure they’re keeping themselves safe and my staff.”

