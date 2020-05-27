Latest unemployment report shows an increase in State-wide unemployment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – The New York department of labor released a preliminary report on local area unemployment rates for April 2020. The data released shows unemployment rates have increased statewide since last year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From April 2019 to April 2020, the State’s private sector employment count decreased by 1,834,800.

Across Albany, Schenectady and Troy the unemployment rate is 12.5 percent for April of 2020. At this same time last year the rate was 3.3 percent.

The release data also shows the number of private-sector jobs in the State is 6,467,600. The State’s private-sector job count is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York employers, which is conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are the listed unemployment rates statewide according to the Department of Labor.