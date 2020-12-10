Latest plan for rolling out Pfizer COVID19 vaccine

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Pfizer said if their coronavirus vaccine is approved, the plan is to largely ship their vaccine from out of the company’s Portage, Michigan plant, located near Kalamazoo.

They said they will also use an existing distribution center in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin which is about 60 miles north of Chicago.

The drug maker’s website reads that they will be utilizing road and air modes of transportation in the U.S. to get the vaccine to distribution sites within a day or two.

FedEx and UPS are expected to be the main delivery services involved in this historic and monumental effort.

NEWS10 reached out to Albany International Airport. Its spokesperson told us the airport has not received any word on when or if flights with the vaccine will be arriving.

Pfizer said they have also developed specially designed, temperature-controlled thermal shippers to keep the vaccine at its necessary frigid temperature.

Dry Ice is necessary to maintain a recommended storage temperature of minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit or colder.

“I think the next three to six months will busy supplying dry ice to anyone who needs it.”

Dave Mahoney, President, and CEO of Noble Gas Solutions said prior to the pandemic they had been busy as a supplier of industrial and medical gases. “Ironically dry ice was an extremely small part of our business. It is really going to grow significantly.”

They supply dry ice to Capital Region drug maker Regeneron but haven’t yet heard from Pfizer or other COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

Mahoney said he is receiving calls from other businesses that may supply the vaccine to the public.

“Tops Markets, they’ve got 56 pharmacies. They are trying to coordinate how they’re going to use dry ice and how we are going to distribute it to them. Without knowing what the demand is going to be. I went out yesterday and purchased 24 more of these storage bins. So that when the calls come in, we are prepared to help them out.”