Latest NYS Comptroller report shows rebound in state tax revenue for the month of May

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Monthly cash reports from the New York State Comptroller’s Office show tax revenue loss for May sustained from New York Pause was not as significant as revenue loss in April. Despite a rebound in tax revenue collection, the Comptroller’s Office says the federal government needs to give more aid to the state.

April 2020 saw a decrease of 68.4% in tax revenue from 2019, in the amount of $7.9 billion. May 2020 revenue loss equaled 19.7% or $766.9 million, compared to the previous year’s revenue. The New York State Department of the Budget (DOB) says the state can expect an approximate $13.3 billion shortfall in revenue for the 2021 budget.

“New York is facing economic devastation not seen since the Great Depression,” said Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in April. “New York and other hard-hit states need the federal government to step up and provide assistance, or the state will have to take draconian actions to balance its budget. We need Washington to set aside the partisan bickering and deliver substantial relief to New Yorkers now.”

DiNapoli reiterated the need for more federal aid in May saying, “With an economy still suffocated by a global pandemic, the state’s finances took another serious hit in the month of May. We are now clearly seeing the recession’s impact on tax receipts. As we continue to slowly re-open the economy, it’s critical that Washington act on our call for more federal aid.”

Other findings from May’s state cash report

Personal income tax withholding revenues declined more than 9% year over year from May 2019-2020, $291.8 million.

The state spent $1.4 billion less than projected by the DOB in the Enacted Budget Financial Plan on local assistance.

Spending on capital projects through May was $412.2 million lower than projected.

$4 billion in general aid payments was made to school districts from the Department of Education.

The General Fund ended May with $1.1 billion more than the most recent projection from DOB.

