Latest class of Drug Recognition Experts in New York

(NEWS10) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) last week recognized 22 law enforcement officers from across New York State who completed extensive training and are now nationally-certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). With the latest class, the number of DREs across the state is 343.

Locally, Officer Jarrod Jourdin with the Albany Police Department was recognized.

Here are the others who graduated:

Joseph Bonacci, Rochester Police Department

Andrew Bechard, New York State Police

Triston Campbell, Town of Manlius Police Department

Matthew Casilio, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

David Cunningham, New York State Police

Devinne DePuy, New York State Police

Joseph Dobmeier, Town of Niagara Police Department

Ronald Eveland, City of Geneva Police Department

Benjamin Ferretti, Glenville Police Department

Paul Flickner, Auburn Police Department

Kevin Greenwood, Village of Liverpool Police Department

Richard Kimmerer, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office

Raymond Maltby, New York City Police Department

Justin Mohr, Village of Delhi Police Department

Randall Pike Jr., Fredonia Police Department

Kristopher Schimek, Jamestown Police Department

Dennis Schultz, NYS University Police

Cody Skinner, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Slawek, New York State Police

Gregory Snyder, Town of Manlius Police Department

Joshua Udell, New York State Police

DREs are utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired but police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.

LATEST STORIES: