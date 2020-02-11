Latest class of Drug Recognition Experts in New York

(NEWS10) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) last week recognized 22 law enforcement officers from across New York State who completed extensive training and are now nationally-certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). With the latest class, the number of DREs across the state is 343.
Locally, Officer Jarrod Jourdin with the Albany Police Department was recognized.
Here are the others who graduated:
- Joseph Bonacci, Rochester Police Department
- Andrew Bechard, New York State Police
- Triston Campbell, Town of Manlius Police Department
- Matthew Casilio, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
- David Cunningham, New York State Police
- Devinne DePuy, New York State Police
- Joseph Dobmeier, Town of Niagara Police Department
- Ronald Eveland, City of Geneva Police Department
- Benjamin Ferretti, Glenville Police Department
- Paul Flickner, Auburn Police Department
- Kevin Greenwood, Village of Liverpool Police Department
- Richard Kimmerer, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office
- Raymond Maltby, New York City Police Department
- Justin Mohr, Village of Delhi Police Department
- Randall Pike Jr., Fredonia Police Department
- Kristopher Schimek, Jamestown Police Department
- Dennis Schultz, NYS University Police
- Cody Skinner, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
- Michael Slawek, New York State Police
- Gregory Snyder, Town of Manlius Police Department
- Joshua Udell, New York State Police
DREs are utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired but police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).
The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kyle Larson hopes to keep making big moves in Daytona
- Kevin Harvick knows what it feels like to celebrate Daytona 500 in Victory Lane
- Kindermusik program brings youth and song to Glens Falls senior home
- Capital Region Remarkable Women: Wendy Guntert
- DEC: Take these steps to avoid conflicts with coyotes