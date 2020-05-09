Breaking News
Clifton Park AMBER Alert suspect in custody; child located unharmed

County Tracking Graphs

Important Resources

Business Directory

Rising Heroes

Late night fire breaks out on Mohawk Street in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A structure fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday night at 7 Mohawk Street in Albany.

Fire Officials on scene say there were heavy fire conditions in the back of the building. The fire extended up throughout the building breaching into the neighboring building at 5 Mohawk Street as well.

Firefighters say they had a difficult time locating the fire once it got into the walls and into the loft of the building that shared a common wall. Albany Fire Chief said it was a tough operation.

The fire reportedly displaced 12 people. Luckily no one was injured including both civilians and firefighters.

The building was three stories with an attic reportedly located in the back. Most of the fire damage was to the attic space due to how the building was designed with a small crawl space and a pitched roof which made it tough for firefighters to maneuver.

Firefighters say there was significant fire and water damage to both buildings once the fire had been extinguished and the scene was under control. There was some reported heat damage to the outside of the neighboring buildings on either side of 5 and 7 Mohawk Street.

The Red Cross has stepped in to aid those affected by the fire.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak