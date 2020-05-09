Late night fire breaks out on Mohawk Street in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A structure fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday night at 7 Mohawk Street in Albany.

Fire Officials on scene say there were heavy fire conditions in the back of the building. The fire extended up throughout the building breaching into the neighboring building at 5 Mohawk Street as well.

Firefighters say they had a difficult time locating the fire once it got into the walls and into the loft of the building that shared a common wall. Albany Fire Chief said it was a tough operation.

The fire reportedly displaced 12 people. Luckily no one was injured including both civilians and firefighters.

The building was three stories with an attic reportedly located in the back. Most of the fire damage was to the attic space due to how the building was designed with a small crawl space and a pitched roof which made it tough for firefighters to maneuver.

Firefighters say there was significant fire and water damage to both buildings once the fire had been extinguished and the scene was under control. There was some reported heat damage to the outside of the neighboring buildings on either side of 5 and 7 Mohawk Street.

The Red Cross has stepped in to aid those affected by the fire.

