Last minute Valentine’s Day Gifts: Dinner

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and it’s not complete without a dinner date. The low-lights, one-on-one conversation and quality time with the person you love is what makes the night special. At one of the oldest buildings in Saratoga Springs, the Olde Bryan Inn, they’re always looking to create memories.

Normally, if you wait too long, booking a reservation can be tough. At the Olde Bryan Inn, it’s a first come first serve basis, so everybody can have a shot for a special night!