Last known letter sent before Amelia Earhart’s disappearance found

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A long-lost letter recovered by a San Diego man is now considered the last known correspondence from trailblazing aviator Amelia Earhart and her navigator before their disappearance.

“It was exciting finding it after all those years, because it was kind of lost for a while,” Hunter Person said.

It has been nearly 84 years since Earhart and her partner, Cpt. Fred J. Noonan, went missing during their historic attempt to circumnavigate the globe, and the case remains one of history’s great mysteries. Despite numerous extensive search missions, very little confirmed evidence of the pilots or their Lockheed Electra plane was ever found.

But now new clues have emerged: decades-old letters in Person’s hands. He says he first learned of the correspondence when he was just a teen, after his mother discovered them tucked away in his grandfather’s old rolltop desk 40 years ago. She explained that Noonan had been a close family friend and that they had exchanged letters for years, starting when she was just 15 years old.

The four pieces of mail, handwritten by Noonan as he traveled with Earhart, came from a span of three years between 1935 and 1937, when Hunter’s mother Beverly was just a teen. Motivated to learn more about the letters, Person recently decided to share them publicly for the first time, bringing them to experts with the San Diego Air and Space Museum.

In all of the letters, Noonan provides fascinating insights on his historic trips made alongside the female flyer. But one 17-page letter is of particular interest to Earhart enthusiasts. “It’s an exciting letter. It tells the whole trip, and the last postmark was from Bandung, Java,” Person said.

It’s postmarked June 23, 1937, and was mailed from the Grand Hotel in Indonesia. Just eight days later, on July 2, the duo issued a radio call from somewhere over the Pacific Ocean before vanishing. Experts say it stands as one of the few, if not only, firsthand accounts of the ill-fated flights.

“This is the last great unfound mystery,” Jim Kidrick, with the San Diego Air & Space Museum. “They found the Bismark, the German battleship, they found the Titanic, and other things in the world, but this is a mystery everyone would like to solve.”

Either way, he hopes one day they could finally help provide some answers to what may have happened to Earhart and her trusted navigator all those years ago.