Last day to sign up for free summer meals from Bethlehem Central School District

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday is the last day school kids can sign up to receive free lunches this summer from Bethlehem Central School District. All Bethlehem families can participate in the program so long as they fill out this form by 4 p.m.

When school buildings closed in March, the district started providing free breakfasts and lunches for district students and all 18 and under kids in the community. The district is also approved to continue the program through the summer, as the pandemic continues.

Meals are free whether or not a student gets free meals during the normal school year. However, families who have already been picking up meals during the typical school session must complete the summer form to stay in the program.

Weekly meal pick-up starts Thursday, June 25, and runs every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. until September 3. Although it’s only once a week, families will pick up five days of breakfasts and lunches for each child.

The district says all meals will meet nutrition requirements from the USDA, and that it will try to meet any special dietary needs. Contact the district’s Food Service Director, Allissa Eiser, via email with questions.

