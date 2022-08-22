Another week of fun in Guilderland is coming to an end by the end of day, Sunday. The Altamont fair will be closing for the season.

It is the final event in the final day of the Altamont fair arguably one of the area’s largest, bringing in nearly 100,000 visitors. The fair is also considered to be one of the nation’s oldest.

and this year there is a whole new experience brought in from the west coast

“We are a SEA loin Show a traveling sea lion show we try to educate you and entertain you,” said James Earhart, Owner Operator, Traveling Sea Lion Experience.

The fair brings awareness of the area’s agriculture by showcasing sheep, cows, piggy races and more. Along with lots of fair food and fun. They even have a circus.

“We are back for the fourth year in a row this year we brought a brand-new Big Top much larger than the one from last year,” says Adrian Poema – CEO Hanneford Royal Circus

The circus now has seating for 1000 guest. That is in comparison to 500 in previous years. Fairgoers excited to be here for the festivities.