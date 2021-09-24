Last chance to catch the Nature Bus this Saturday

by: Sara Rizzo

CDTA bus

Credit: CDTA

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This could be your last chance to catch the CDTA Nature Bus this Saturday! The Nature Bus is a free service that provides communities in Albany access to neighboring nature preservations located a short ride from downtown Albany.

Nature preserve stops include:

There’s several locations you can get on the bus. Locations include:

  • Livingston & Lark
  • North Pearl & State
  • South Pearl & State
  • Second & South Pearl
  • Second/Whitehall & Delaware
  • Whitehall & New Scotland

The Nature Bus ran from July 12 to September 25 this year. The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy partnered with the CDTA, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation and various other partners to provide the Nature Bus.

The full Nature Bus schedule can be found on the CDTA website. More information on the nature preserve amenities can be found on the Nature Bus website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

