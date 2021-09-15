Last call to put your classic car up for auction in Saratoga Springs

Hundreds of cars from all generations were featured during this year’s Curtis Lumber Car & Truck Show in Ballston Spa.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The final Drive In and Consign event will be held Thursday at the Saratoga Automobile Museum from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event enters vehicles into the Saratoga Motorcar Auction.

Prospective consignors will have the opportunity to meet in-person with the auction team to discuss consigning their vehicle. if the team decides the vehicle will be part of the auction, they will work with the consignor to estimate an auction value range for the vehicle, take professional photographs on-site, and execute a consignment contract.

Appointments for the Drive In and Consign event is not required but are encouraged by calling the museum at (518) 369-1000.

The fifth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction will be September 24 and September 25 in Saratoga Spa State Park.