Larry Collmus replaced by John Imbriale as race caller for NYRA

OZONE PARK, N.Y (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced Wednesday Larry Collmus, well known for his race calls at the Saratoga Race Course, will be replaced by John Imbriale.

Imbriale joined NYRA in 1979 when he won a New York Daily News contest which gave him the opportunity to call a race and work with the NYRA press office. In 1990 he became a back-up caller for Tom Durkin. He most recently worked as Director of Television Production for NYRA.

NYRA CEO & President Dave O’Rourke released a statement on Collmus replacement:

“We would like to thank Larry Collmus for his many contributions to NYRA and wish him the very best as he takes the next step in his career,” NYRA CEO & President Dave O’Rourke

In the same released statement Collmus offered a farewell to his supportive racing fans:

“I’d like to thank the New York Racing Association for five great years calling memorable races at these wonderful venues… I will certainly miss the people and places that make NYRA so special, especially the passionate racing fans at Saratoga, but it’s the right time for me to move on to the next challenge while continuing my work with NBC Sports.” Larry Collmus

Collmus joined NYRA in 2014 and called the last two Triple Crown Winners, after calling the Belmont for both American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

Imbriale will officially assume his new duties effective immediately. Imbriale becomes the voice of NYRA at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course.