Larkfest canceled due to coronavirus concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Larkfest, the annual street festival which has taken place on Albany’s Lark Street since 1981, has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

In a statement, organizers have said New York State is still not accepting applications for Mass Gathering Permits, which are required to hold events with over 5,000 participants.

Larkfest, which features live music on two stages and over 100 vendors, has been known to attract over 80,000 visitors and is Upstate New York’s largest one-day street festival.

“As the Capital Region continues to endure challenges brought on by COVID-19, we have

been forced to make the unfortunate decision to cancel LarkFest. While we are saddened

to not be able to host the event this year, our biggest priority is the safety and well-being

of our community. We will continue to work cooperatively with our State and City

governments to determine the outlook for future large-scale events on Lark Street in a

way that places the safety of our neighborhood and City at the forefront.” Patrick Noonan

Chairman of the Lark Street BID

The only other year the festival has not taken place since its inception is 2001, when it was canceled in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

