LarkFest canceled again due to Covid

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — LarkFest is canceled for the second time in a row due to Covid among several other reasons.

In a statement the Lark Street BID, who runs the event, wrote in part: “We are saddened that for a number of reasons, including the size and nature of this particular event, local and CDC COVID regulations, staffing levels amongst the businesses on the street, and limitations on the BID’s Board and staff to fundraise via other events, the BID Board made the difficult decision to not host LarkFest in 2021.”

“There’s no way we would have had the time to pull it off,” said Lark Street BID Chair Patrick Noonan.

Each year thousands of people descend on Lark Street, but according to Noonan, depending on who you ask, the event may not be that profitable.

“It’s usually a great day for the businesses, however we’ve seen there are other businesses who end up closing on LarkFest because they don’t want to deal with some of the things that happen on that day,” Noonan said.

Instead of LarkFest, the BID is choosing to focus on smaller events. The first event is Art on Lark, August 28. They’ll also host the Farmers’ Market, First Friday’s, the Twilight Market, Small Business Saturday, and the annual Santa Speedo Run.

“We’re like any other business. We’ve had to get smarter and more efficient during this pandemic. So, things are going to be happening on the street, just not at the scale their used to for 2021,” Noonan said.