Lark Street set for makeover in 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Wednesday an initial $1.3 million to fund the first phase of a Lark Street revitalization. This is set to proceed in 2021 with a design and input process. Construction is slated to begin in 2022.

Part of Phase One will include street resurfacing, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalk ramps, repairs to the sidewalks, semi-permanent curb bump-outs, and lighting enhancements.

Phase One will included resurfacing of Lark Street.

Mayor Sheehan also announced the city would begin a Washington Park traffic study in 2021. The goal is a comprehensive traffic and pedestrian safety assessment of the park, surrounding businesses, and neighborhoods.

A traffic study of Washington Park will begin in 2021 for traffic flow, speed of cars, and pedestrian use.

“The Lark Street Streetscape revitalization and Washington Park Area Traffic Study are prime examples of my administration’s commitment to creating a city where every neighborhood works.” Mayor Sheehan said. “These investments will drive business development and growth in our City while also promoting vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.”

Phase One will includes semi-permanent curbside bump-outs to test the long term feasibility.

The funding for Phase One comes from $200,000 from funds secured by Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, a $50,000 contribution by Assemblyman John McDonald, and a $750,000 Federal TAP grant.

LATEST STORIES