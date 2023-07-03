ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lark Street makeover that is supposed to increase safety is slowly taking shape and NEWS10 speaking with Lark Street businesses to check in with progress and how they are feeling about the project that was approved back in 2020.

The Lark Street Infrastructure Project was supposed to have already begun but is being pushed back to early August in order to give more time for public comment.

NEWS10 reporter James De La Fuente took a walk down Lark Street with Patrick Noonan, Chairman of Lark Street BID, who talked about the improvement plans.

“This project, from its inception, was always designed to create a more safer Lark Street mostly for pedestrians, but also for motorists while keeping the design elements that we have in mind in place,” said Noonan.

According to the Lark Street Infrastructure Project website, the project will also include many upgrades such as ADA compliant ramps, replacement of curbs and sidewalks along with high visibility crosswalks.

“There’s a lot of folks anxious to have the cobblestone gone and have their cars not as damaged. But again, as part of the project, the whole idea was for Lark Street to get a real nice facelift,” said Noonan.

There will also be beautification projects that include the replacement and planting of new trees, decorative strings of lights across Lark Street and new park benches, bike racks and trash receptacles.

The Lark Street project estimates about a half dozen parking spots will be lost, but businesses on Lark fear it could be more.

“I think we need more parking spots before they started, we needed more parking spots. I wish the city actually started looking into that, but they don’t seem to think that’s a problem,” said Alacrity Frame Workshop owner, Brian Shea.

“There are pros and cons to every project but hopefully they listen to us, and they do something for the parking because there’s a big problem,” said Sajid Memon, owner of Lark St. Natural Foods.

Noonan says that Lark Street BID has listened to the businesses on Lark.

“It’s always a hot button issue to consider but again you can’t appease everyone. We want to have everyone know that as a pedestrian you can come down here and be safe,” said Noonan.