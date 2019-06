After 28 years of memories, Albany’s Lark Street Flower Market moves to new location on Lark Street.

But don’t worry! They’re only moving a few doors away to 219 Lark Street.

The decision to move stemmed from the rent increase associated with the new lease presented to the shop’s owner.

The Lark Street Flower Market’s doors will stay open until they officially open at the new location on June 15, 2019.