GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – This year the New York Special Olympics hosted their largest Fall Games, ever. NEWS 10 was at this weekend’s special event and attended tonight’s dance party for the athletes and coaches.

“We would like to declare the 2022 fall games are officially closed,” announced the speakers at the closing ceremony, Saturday.

Nearly 2000 coaches, athletes and volunteers came to take part in this year’s games. Last year the event brought in nearly 500 participants from across the state.

“This Fall’s Games right now in Glens Falls is our largest ever, 1300 athletes and coaches from all across the state,” says President and CEO of Special Olympics New York, Stacy Hengsterman.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. athletes competed in one of seven categories like bocce ball, cycling, golf, cross country running, soccer, soft ball, and equestrian.

“There are many Star Athletes not just me alone but there are many athletes that come and compete and these fall games and I’m so glad we’re back in the action,” says Kayla McKeon

No matter if they placed gold silver or bronze, the energy was winning and the crowds enthusiastic.

“I’m playing in bocce and my team get in third place,” exclaims Deborah Lynn.

“I came in first place for alternate shot,” says Kenny Moriarity.

“We did golf and we placed first place,” said Amanda Vito.

The events finished off with a dance and with the largest number of athletes and coaches ever, one might question, where do you hold a dance for almost 2000 people?

Well, as you can see in the video above, those happy feet all made it to the outdoor dance floor with DJ Chuck form Big Show Entertainment playing all the hottest hits. But not before the red carpet and paparazzi.

Tonight’s event is not only a huge win for Special Olympics New York, Glens Falls’ Mayor saying local businesses also benefited from the massive crowd.

“Glens Falls is excited because it’s heads on beds and that is the immediate economic impact,” says Mayor Bill Collins.

