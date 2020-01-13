Large water main break flooding streets in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several streets are flooded due to a huge water main break occurring Monday morning in New York City near Lincoln Center.

The New York City Fire Department said the break happened at about 5 a.m. Monday. West 65th to West 61st streets near Lincoln Center are flooded on both Broadway and Columbus Avenues.

The fire department said the buildings are being inspected for possible flooding.

The New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended some service to lines 1, 2 and 3 running between Times Sq-42nd Street and 96 St. in both directions due to the water main break, according to their website.

There are extensive delays and multiple impacts to 1, 2 and 3 service because of a water main break near 66 St-Lincoln Ctr.



1, 2 and 3 service is suspended between Times Sq-42 St and 96 St in both directions. pic.twitter.com/ZJVikML285 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 13, 2020

The cause of the break is unknown.

This story is developing, NEWS10 will continue to update as new details arise.