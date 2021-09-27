Police take Mechanicville man into custody

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville police posted on their Facebook page saying a large police presence was on the corner of Chestnut and 4th Monday as officers from the department helped members of the ATF catching Scott Phillips, 36, of Mechanicville.

Police say Phillips was wanted on charges stemming from an incident in Vermont. At the time of his arrest, Phillips was found to be in possession of a number of narcotics and will face additional charges in Mechanicville City Court, according to police.