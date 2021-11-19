Large North Country school districts log spike in student COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Newly reported cases spiked among students in larger local school districts.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 13 and November 19. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|0
|8
|0
|10
|18
|Belleville Henderson
|4
|20
|3
|11
|30
|Carthage
|16
|142
|6
|40
|188
|General Brown
|16
|58
|3
|9
|70
|Indian River
|23
|138
|9
|33
|171
|LaFargeville
|5
|20
|0
|4
|29
|Lyme
|3
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Sackets Harbor
|0
|15
|0
|1
|16
|South Jefferson
|37
|112
|3
|25
|137
|Thousand Islands
|3
|14
|1
|7
|24
|Watertown
|60
|263
|7
|39
|302
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|7
|46
|1
|10
|56
|Copenhagen
|17
|25
|4
|5
|30
|Harrisville
|2
|11
|0
|0
|11
|Lowville
|5
|49
|1
|9
|58
|South Lewis
|7
|59
|8
|17
|76
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|4
|82
|1
|17
|99
|Canton
|3
|55
|1
|7
|62
|Clifton-Fine
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Colton-Pierrepont
|0
|40
|0
|6
|46
|Edwards-Knox
|5
|15
|0
|2
|17
|Gouverneur
|39
|115
|3
|15
|130
|Hammond
|2
|5
|0
|1
|6
|Hermon-Dekalb
|2
|25
|0
|7
|32
|Heuvelton
|5
|20
|1
|6
|26
|Lisbon
|0
|14
|0
|2
|16
|Madrid-Waddington
|8
|50
|0
|4
|54
|Massena
|19
|124
|1
|17
|141
|Morristown
|1
|27
|0
|9
|36
|Norwood-Norfolk
|2
|37
|0
|7
|44
|Ogdensburg
|2
|108
|0
|11
|119
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|1
|12
|0
|6
|18
|Potsdam
|0
|39
|3
|11
|50
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start of this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.