Large North Country school districts log spike in student COVID cases

Starbuck Elementary School, Watertown, NY (WWTI/ Isabella Colello)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Newly reported cases spiked among students in larger local school districts.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 13 and November 19. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria0801018
Belleville Henderson42031130
Carthage16142640188
General Brown16583970
Indian River23138933171
LaFargeville5200429
Lyme3100010
Sackets Harbor0150116
South Jefferson37112325137
Thousand Islands3141724
Watertown60263739302
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River74611056
Copenhagen17254530
Harrisville2110011
Lowville5491958
South Lewis75981776
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls48211799
Canton3551762
Clifton-Fine02113
Colton-Pierrepont0400646
Edwards-Knox5150217
Gouverneur39115315130
Hammond25016
Hermon-Dekalb2250732
Heuvelton5201626
Lisbon0140216
Madrid-Waddington8500454
Massena19124117141
Morristown1270936
Norwood-Norfolk2370744
Ogdensburg2108011119
Parishville-Hopkinton1120618
Potsdam03931150
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start of this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.

