Large North Country school districts log spike in student COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Newly reported cases spiked among students in larger local school districts.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 13 and November 19. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 0 8 0 10 18 Belleville Henderson 4 20 3 11 30 Carthage 16 142 6 40 188 General Brown 16 58 3 9 70 Indian River 23 138 9 33 171 LaFargeville 5 20 0 4 29 Lyme 3 10 0 0 10 Sackets Harbor 0 15 0 1 16 South Jefferson 37 112 3 25 137 Thousand Islands 3 14 1 7 24 Watertown 60 263 7 39 302 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 7 46 1 10 56 Copenhagen 17 25 4 5 30 Harrisville 2 11 0 0 11 Lowville 5 49 1 9 58 South Lewis 7 59 8 17 76 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 4 82 1 17 99 Canton 3 55 1 7 62 Clifton-Fine 0 2 1 1 3 Colton-Pierrepont 0 40 0 6 46 Edwards-Knox 5 15 0 2 17 Gouverneur 39 115 3 15 130 Hammond 2 5 0 1 6 Hermon-Dekalb 2 25 0 7 32 Heuvelton 5 20 1 6 26 Lisbon 0 14 0 2 16 Madrid-Waddington 8 50 0 4 54 Massena 19 124 1 17 141 Morristown 1 27 0 9 36 Norwood-Norfolk 2 37 0 7 44 Ogdensburg 2 108 0 11 119 Parishville-Hopkinton 1 12 0 6 18 Potsdam 0 39 3 11 50 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start of this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

