Large local Italian family surprises relative with parade, meatballs

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Maria DeBonis’ family made sure she celebrated her 31st birthday in a big way.

Maria’s sister, Gina, organized their large Italian family into 15 cars so they could surprise Maria with a special parade. Each car stopping to wish the birthday girl their best and drop off goodies.

Normally, the family would get together for a big dinner, but social distancing made that not possible this year.

According to Gina, Maria spent the whole day crying from the wonderful, but emotional experience.

