Large high-pressure gas line ruptured in Colonie, multiple agencies respond

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say a private construction company struck and ruptured a large high-pressure natural gas line on Joy Drive around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple agencies have responded including:

  • Shaker Road Loudonville Fire Department
  • West Albany Fire Department
  • Colonie Fire Company
  • Verdoy Fire Department
  • Town of Colonie Fire Services
  • Colonie EMS
  • Colonie Police Department.


Police say the following roads are closed to traffic:

  • Joy Drive
  • Cliff Top Drive
  • Kim Drive
  • Cypress Drive
  • Acorn Drive
  • Parts of Marie Parkway.

Residents of these neighborhoods are being asked to shelter in place or voluntarily evacuate.

This is a developing story. Updates will be released as they become available.

