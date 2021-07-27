Large high-pressure gas line ruptured in Colonie, multiple agencies respond

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say a private construction company struck and ruptured a large high-pressure natural gas line on Joy Drive around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Multiple agencies have responded including:
- Shaker Road Loudonville Fire Department
- West Albany Fire Department
- Colonie Fire Company
- Verdoy Fire Department
- Town of Colonie Fire Services
- Colonie EMS
- Colonie Police Department.
Police say the following roads are closed to traffic:
- Joy Drive
- Cliff Top Drive
- Kim Drive
- Cypress Drive
- Acorn Drive
- Parts of Marie Parkway.
Residents of these neighborhoods are being asked to shelter in place or voluntarily evacuate.
This is a developing story. Updates will be released as they become available.
