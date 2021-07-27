Large high-pressure gas line ruptured in Colonie, multiple agencies respond

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say a private construction company struck and ruptured a large high-pressure natural gas line on Joy Drive around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple agencies have responded including:

Shaker Road Loudonville Fire Department

West Albany Fire Department

Colonie Fire Company

Verdoy Fire Department

Town of Colonie Fire Services

Colonie EMS

Colonie Police Department.



Police say the following roads are closed to traffic:

Joy Drive

Cliff Top Drive

Kim Drive

Cypress Drive

Acorn Drive

Parts of Marie Parkway.

Residents of these neighborhoods are being asked to shelter in place or voluntarily evacuate.

This is a developing story. Updates will be released as they become available.