Large family draws attention for Thanksgiving fun run

NORTHVILLE, N.Y (NEWS10) – For the eighth year, the Adams family are holding their annual Adams Thanksgiving 5K run. More than 60 members of the family are in Northville today to spend the holiday together.

Former P.E. Teacher Joanne Adams started the tradition years ago. It’s now grown so large that people in the area think it is a public road race.

This year, Robbie Adams finishing the race in under 25 minutes.

For this competitive family, it’s not about who finishes first, it’s about being together.