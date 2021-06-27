Large accident causes delays on Alt. Rt. 7 Eastbound

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Alternate Route 7 Eastbound was shut down temporarily as police worked to clear the scene of an accident involving two cars that were reportedly on fire. A pickup truck is said to have struck an abandoned vehicle.

New York State Police tell NEWS10 the accident happened just west of Miller overpass which was closed where smoke could be seen for some distance. Fire, ambulance, and police crews made their way to the scene where fire crews were reportedly able to extinguish the flames.

At this time, police say at least one man was involved in the accident, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with NEWS10 as we work to learn more.