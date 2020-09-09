Lansingburgh superintendent: district advised similar budget for the 2021-2022 school year likely

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Sixty-eight employees in the Lansingburgh School District were furloughed after the district lost $6.5 million in funding from the state. The district said this action was taken in order to avoid layoffs.

Although the district’s focal point is the current school year, thought has been given to next school year, says Superintendent Antonio Abitabile. The district has been advised the 2021-2022 school year budget could be a repeat of this years, or worse.

Despite moving students in grades 3-12 to a fully remote learning plan beginning September 9, Abitabile says individualized education programs (IEP) will be provided, some through teletherapy for remote learners. Families have also already received a schedule for meal distribution.

“Our community is sad and frustrated about the recent decision to go remote for grades 3-12. They understand how the inequity of a 20% flat cut to all affects districts like Lansingburgh more than others. Every one is optimistic that our funding will be restored so we can return our staff to work and open our buildings safely for our students,” Abitabile says.

A formal list of rules for remote learning has not been sent to students. Abitabile says teachers will be asking students to participate suitably in remote learning. He says the district is sensitive to the fact some families in the district may be uncomfortable with others seeing their living quarters.

As it did in the spring, Lansingburgh School District assistant principals will use Go Guardian. The software will help the district monitor student activity including bullying and will help them handle student social-emotional issues.

LATEST STORIES