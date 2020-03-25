Lansingburgh School District will distribute Google Chromebooks to students

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Upon completion of a needs survey by families in the Lansingburgh Central School District, the district decided to make Google Chromebooks available to all students that need one. Superintendent Dr. Antonio Abitabile said this is to comply with the state’s order, making districts responsible to continue student instruction in the event the coronavirus pandemic prevents schools from opening in the coming weeks.

The district will start distributing the Chromebooks to middle and high schoolers beginning Thursday, March 26. The district placed an order for additional Chromebooks to meet the needs of families with children in the Turnpike and Rensselaer Park elementary schools. They will be notified by the district when the Chromebooks are delivered.

“We believe having this access to technology is essential to ensuring the continuity of instruction for as long as we have to close our schools due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Abitabile.

Classes are scheduled to restart in early April but the district is finalizing distance learning plans in the event the date is pushed back. Middle and high schoolers will begin using the Chromebooks for instruction starting Monday, March 30.

LATEST STORIES: