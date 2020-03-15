Lansingburgh School District cancels classes

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lansingburgh School District has canceled classes from March 18 until March 27. Classes will be in session for students on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. This is a precautionary measure in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Full information can be found on the district’s website (www.lansingburgh.org), Lansingburgh families are encouraged to check regularly for updates.

