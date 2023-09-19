TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents have been cleaning up debris after a 30-inch water main broke on Monday. The city of Troy issued a boil water advisory that is expected to stay in effect until Thursday.

Juan Rosado is one of the Lansingburgh residents, near 6th avenue and 124th street, who could not believe their eyes when they saw their street turn into a rushing river.

“I thought I was losing my mind. I was like ‘What is going on?’ I ran to the back and I could not open the back door because water would have rushed right into my home,” said Rosado.

He is a new homeowner and lives close to that water main. He is a respiratory therapist and was hoping to go back to school but his house sustained significant damage.

“My heart sunk when I saw everything that was happening. I just bought this house last year, just trying to make it a little more comfortable and enjoyable and get it done and maybe further my studies in the medical field with something else knowing that the house was all set and squared away,” said Rosado.

Gary Reynolds is a water supervisor with the City of Troy and said he’s proud of his crews that worked quickly to get the water service back up and running. He says he took a brief break but had mostly been on the scene.

“We stayed all night. My shift starts at 6:30 P.M. So there was no sense in going home for 2.5 hours,” said Reynolds.

He said water service was back on by 1:30 A.M. Crews paused work on the site and will resume work Wednesday morning.

Rosado is in clean up mode. His insurance company will be out to assess the damage but so far he estimates the damage will cost over $60,000.

“This is just a huge, rude awakening for me and I’m definitely going to be reaching out to see what I can do as far as getting some coverage. And seeing that this happened it’s kind of scary knowing I’m living next to a line i never knew was there that could potentially break,” said Rosado. “Who knows what the integrity is of the rest of the main itself.”

He’s drafting a summary of the events to submit to city officials. Residents say most of the damage was done in just two hours and will take months to repair. And they’re expecting it to get pricey. Rosado says residents down the hill told him they’ve noticed cracks in the foundations of their homes.

Once crews are done backfilling the hole they will start repairs on the street.