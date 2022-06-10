ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy formally announced his congressional candidacy Friday morning. He will appear on the primary ballot in the newly drawn 23rd congressional district as a replacement for Chris Jacobs.

“Western New York and the Southern Tier deserves a conservative Republican Congressman who is tough enough to take the fight to Joe Biden and the radicals in Washington and get real results for our taxpayers,” Langworthy said in his campaign announcement. “We can’t send someone to Washington to just make noise; we need to send a proven leader who will fight—and win.”

Langworthy’s candidacy is expected to set up a primary challenge with Carl Paladino, who launched his campaign after Jacobs dropped out. The deadline for candidates to submit signatures to get on the ballot is Friday.

The primary election was moved back to August 23 after delays in releasing updated congressional maps. Most of the area in the new district had been represented by Republican Tom Reed, who held a seat in Congress from 2013 until last month, when he resigned. Redistricting trackers from Politico and FiveThirtyEight said the new district leans even more Republican than it did before being redrawn.