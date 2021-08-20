All Lanes closed on NY 32 in Colonie due to crash

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All lanes are closed on NY 32 going northbound between Tibbits Ave and Elm St in Colonie, because of a crash that resulted in downed poles and wires.
